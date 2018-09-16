Here's your first look at Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

From Digital Spy

We've been given our first look at Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and it's probably not what you were expecting.

Todd Phillips, director of the standalone Joker movie, took to Instagram on Sunday (September 16) to share an image of Phoenix in character, but he hasn't yet been slathered in the trademark clown makeup.

Instead, he looks like a rather tired and down-on-his-luck ordinary man. And it seems his name is Arthur – which suits his face, to be honest.









At the moment, it's uncertain how or if it will relate to any DC Comics storyline, and if Batman will even have a part to play. But we do know that it will be set in the '80s and it will portray the iconic villain as a failed stand-up comic who turns to a life of crime and chaos after bombing with audiences.

We also know that Phoenix himself has said the film "scares the f**king shit" out of him.

Speaking to Collider about working with Phillips on the film, he said: "It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f**king shit out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most!"

Perhaps we'll get an idea of just how scary it's going to be when the trailer (possibly) lands at San Diego Comic-Con next year.

Joker has a release date of October 4, 2019.

