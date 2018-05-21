'The Lego Movie sequel has an official title and it made us LOL

The sequel to the beloved Lego Movie officially has a new title and logo

The official Lego Movie Twitter announced the title of the awaited sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, with a picture of the logo on Monday.

Prepare for the second part. #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/wCgbnbeDTl — The LEGO Movie 2 (@TheLEGOMovie) May 21, 2018

Back in 2015, Warner Bros. originally announced that The Lego Movie 2 was going to be titled The Lego Movie Sequel with the director Rob Schrab (Community, Park and Recreation) attached, but all of that has changed.

The movie is set to come out on Feb. 8 next year and be directed by Mike Mitchell (Trolls, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo).

The first Lego Movie was very well received when it came out in 2014, as was 2017's follow-up spin-off, The Lego Batman Movie. Both are comedies set in the Lego universe where everything is made of Lego and as the infamous song suggests, everything is awesome.

