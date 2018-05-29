'This is not a sign': The best hidden jokes from Peter Kay's Car Share

Peter Kay and Sian Gibson as John and Kayleigh - WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture

“Come back, my car-share buddy…” Yes, Peter Kay’s Car Share came to its eagerly awaited conclusion on Bank Holiday Monday, when Kay and Sian Gibson’s will-they-or-won’t-they commuters finally drove off into the sunset together – albeit on a bus, rather than in a car.

It wasn’t just the lines delivered by the lead pair that made the BBC sitcom so beloved. The series was also stuffed with cheeky sight gags and incidental details to amuse eagle-eyed viewers during its quieter moments.

Silly signs, shop names and graffiti could be glimpsed, while fictional radio station Forever FM burbled away in the background. Spotting these hidden bits of hilarity became an obsession for fans, were much tweeted-about and means that episodes merit re-watching.

But don’t worry if you missed any. Here’s our definitive rundown of all Car Share’s hidden jokes, including all the blink-and-you'll-miss-them funnies from that tear-jerking finale…

Series 1, episode 1

The one where: Assistant supermarket manager John Redmond (Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson (Gibson) are paired together in a new commuting scheme. John corrects a shop rumour that he’s gay. Kayleigh accidentally squirts a bottle of urine all over him.

Best non-hidden gag: John [being sprayed with perfume]: “Get off! Now I smell like a brothel cat.” Kayleigh: “It’s Jade Goody’s Shush, this – £50 a bottle.”

Hidden gags:

A roadside chalkboard says “This is not a sign”.

Another roadside sign advertises “Brazilian while you wait”.

We hear snatches of Forever FM’s “legendary breakfast quiz, Celebrity In A Toaster” and “the Golden Hour, with hits and headlines from a chosen year. Today it was the year the poll tax was abolished and Freddie Mercury tragically died of AIDS, while Julia Roberts was Sleeping With The Enemy. Sounds like Freddie might have been as well.”

Series 1, episode 2

The one where: John and Kayleigh are forced to take the morning off work due to the death of trolley pusher Old Ted. Kayleigh misunderstands the definition of “dogging" and lusts after the hunky new trolley wrangler.

Best non-hidden gag: “My old neighbour Ken’s got beautiful blue eyes. Mind you, that’s the glaucoma.”

Hidden gags:

The flowers on the coffin spell out “Old Ted” and there’s a floral wreath in the shape of a supermarket trolley sign.

A radio ad says: “A Ken Bamber’s sausage is a sausage the whole family can enjoy. Give your mouth a treat, try some of Ken’s meat.”

Series 1, episode 3

The one where: John picks up a hungover Kayleigh and they’re annoyed to run into supermarket fishmonger "Stink Ray” (Inside No 9’s Reece Shearsmith). Kayleigh has a lunchtime date with a man called Jap Si and is surprised to discover he’s not Japanese.

Best non-hidden gag: “Sushi isn’t fish, John. It’s wrestling.”

Hidden gags:

There’s a radio jingle for “Brillington College: where brilliance is almost our name”.

A slimming ad says: “I was always big growing up. I got all the nicknames: Chunky Monkey, Fatty Bumbum, Sausage Fingers, Blobface… Then I heard about Weightstoppers. The menus are great. I can eat all my favourite food, as long as I cut out anything that makes me fat.”

Series 1, episode 4

The one where: John’s excited about his new hands-free phone kit, while Kayleigh’s raving about the Beyoncé concert she attended the previous night. When John gets road rage at a school crossing, a builder throws an egg bap at the windscreen. They visit the car wash, where Kayleigh suffers a panic attack.

Best non-hidden gag: “I suppose you think JFK wasn’t really assassinated.” “The strongman? Geoff Capes?” “JFK, cloth ears!”

Hidden gags:

A home-made poster at the roadside says: “Missing husband. Last seen entering a whore.”

The Forever FM DJ introduces the Golden Hour thus: “‘It could be you’: that’s what the National Lottery started telling us in this year. And I’ve only ever had one ball.”

Series 1, episode 5

The one where: They drive Kayleigh’s niece and nephew to school. Kayleigh is jealous of John’s flirtation with colleague Rachel. It's John's nanna's birthday and he falls over while posting her card. Kayleigh drives an injured John home but the car breaks down after she fills it with petrol instead of diesel. Waiting for the roadside recovery, they play the Post-It note name game.

Best non-hidden gag: After Kayleigh borrows a Peppa Pig towel to use as a makeshift sling for John: “Did they not have Bob The Builder or Power Rangers or something? Peppa p--sing Pig.”

Hidden gags:

A sandwich shop is called Big Baps.

In the final shot of them playing the Post-It game, John’s says “Rachel’s b---h” and Kayleigh’s says: “S--t for brains”.

Series 1, episode 6

