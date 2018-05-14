'Peaky Blinders' Will End After Series 7

From Esquire

In true British TV tradition, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is determined to send the BAFTA-winning drama off on a high.

He’s long maintained that the show will end after series seven, and reaffirmed the point during the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening.

"My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars, so always I've wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939," Knight told Digital Spy and other publications.

"It'll take three more series [to reach that point]."

Knight has always been open to taking the series in other directions, and discussed the prospect of a movie and stage production. "We're getting approached to do all kinds of things – the ballet, the musical... and the movie would be great.

"I wouldn't want to do it at the very end, but maybe in between two of the series."

When discussing the prospect of a musical in the past, Knight has insisted it would be a part of the TV show, rather than a standalone piece.

Last month, Deadline reported that Anthony Byrne would take over directing duties for season five.

