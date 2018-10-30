From 'Riverdale' to 'Queer Eye,' See the Shocking Salaries of Your Favorite TV Stars

There's money to be made in TV.

There's money to be made in TV.

A Variety report published on Tuesday has exposed the salaries of your favorite TV stars, and let's just say, they're doing alright.

The trend of movie stars transitioning to TV work has culminated over the last few years, but it seems their salaries are now reaching record highs, as Amazon and Apple TV continue to compete with giants like Netflix, AT&T and Disney.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will make $1.1 million per episode for their upcoming untitled Apple TV dramedy, while Javier Bardem will make $1.2 million per episode on Amazon and Amblin TV's untitled miniseries about Hernán Cortés. Amazon is also shelling out the big bucks for Julia Roberts, who has made $600,000 per episode for Homecoming. And, as Variety notes, that's just their salaries for acting; the stars are set to collect additional fees for serving as executive producers on their respective projects.

But streaming services aren't the only ones attracting talent with large paychecks. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert of The Conners are all making $375,000 per episode of the ABC comedy. On the unscripted side, Kevin Hart is collecting a paycheck of $500,000 per episode of his CBS show, TKO. Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, stands to make $450,000 per episode of his upcoming NBC competition series, The Titan Games.

See the salaries of more TV stars -- including Queer Eye's Fab Five and Riverdale's star players -- below.

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead: $1 million per episode

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale: $1 million per episode

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice: $560,000 per episode

Sean Penn, The First: $500,000 per episode

Anthony Mackie, Altered Carbon: $475,000 per episode

Henry Cavill, The Witcher: $400,000 per episode

Winona Ryder, David Harbour & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things: $350,000 per episode

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton & Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things: $250,000 per episode

Jessica Biel, Limetown: $300,000 per episode

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso: $200,000 per episode

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown: $250,000 per episode

Tim Allen, Last Man Standing: $250,000 per episode

Alec Baldwin, The Alec Baldwin Show: $300,000 per episode

James Corden & Drew Barrymore, World's Best: $350,000 per episode each

Jennifer Garner, Camping: $150,000 per episode

Stephen Amell, Arrow: $125,000 per episode

Grant Gustin, The Flash: $100,000 per episode

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: $100,000 per episode

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale: $40,000 per episode

Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France & Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye: $7,500 per episode each

The stars of The Big Bang Theory recently topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid TV actors of 2018. See how much they collected in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Big Bang Theory' Stars Top Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actors List

George Clooney Named Forbes' Highest-Paid Actor With $239 Million

Beyoncé Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Music List -- See How Much 'Lemonade' She Made!

Related Articles: