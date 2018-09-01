We've been expecting you... 007 and wife Rachel, 48, welcome first child

The actress, 48, has given birth to a baby girl it was reported - Getty Images Contributor

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz are have welcomed the arrival of their first child together, according to reports.

The actress, 48, has given birth to a baby girl, it was reported by the Daily Mail.

Friends of the star said they were "very happy" to welcome their new daughter into the world.

Both actors already have a child from a previous relationship. Weisz shares her son Henry, 12, with former fiance Darren Aronofsky - the director of films including Black Swan and The Wrestler.

Craig, 50, has 26-year-old daughter Ella with his ex-wife, actress Fiona London.

In April Weisz revealed their news. She said at the time: "Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery."

Weisz, star of The Constant Gardener and The Mummy, made the disclosure in an interview with the New York Times, in which a journalist asked the secret of her “glowing” complexion. The actress replied that she was pregnant, and that she would “be showing soon”.

At 48, the Oscar-nominated actress joins the growing number of women having a baby in their fifth decade.

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that the over-40s are the only age group with a growing pregnancy rate in England and Wales.

Weisz and Craig married in 2011. Asked in an interview the following year if she planned to have another child, she said: “I’m pretty content. I’m not planning on having more, but never say never.”

In the The New York Times interview, the actress spoke about her relationship. “I’m very happy being married, very, very happy,” she said. The couple divide their time between homes in London and New York.

Craig s preparing to resume his 007 role in Bond 25 - although the start of filming may have been delayed by the departure of director Danny Boyle over "creative differences".