Here's why Captain Marvel is set in the '90s

Brie Larson's MCU curtain-raiser Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s, but what does this mean for the superpowered pilot?

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel will be appearing on the big screen next year in a decade that precedes the introduction of Tony Stark's wise-cracking alter-ego, but also prior to the defrosting of Captain America.

This way, she's effectively the only superhero in existence – according to executive producer Jonathan Schwartz.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Schwartz explained: "It's giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn't one superheroine out of many."

Through its '90s setting, Captain Marvel will also inject Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury with a lack of experience on the job, giving audiences a fresh perspective on the mysterious agent.

Schwartz further notes that 2019's first female-led Marvel movie nods to the great action releases of the era. "'90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit.

"Terminator 2, Independence Day. There's a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit."

Meanwhile, did you spot this Captain Marvel-flavoured Easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War?

Captain Marvel will arrive in cinemas on March 8, 2019 in the UK and the US.

