Here's why Daredevil is disappearing from Netflix

The writing might have been on the wall after the one-two punch of Iron Fist and Luke Cage's cancellations. But fans of Daredevil were still holding out hope for the future of the Man without Fear, particularly given that the show's recent third season was hailed by many fans and critics as its best yet.

It wasn't to be. Though Erik Olson – Daredevil's latest showrunner and the man widely credited for its creative renaissance – had presented Netflix with his pitch for a fourth season, the streaming giant ultimately opted to pass.

The reasons why, it would appear, are various and complicated – analytics firm Jumpshot have suggested that, in its first week on Netflix, the third season's viewership was less than half that of season two's equivalent, but there's likely more to this story than just dwindling ratings.

Fans have speculated that the mass culling of Netflix's MCU shows is down to plans by Disney (which owns Marvel) to launch its own streaming service, Disney+, in 2019. It almost certainly has played a part, but not in the way most are thinking – sadly, the odds of Disney reviving Daredevil, Luke Cage et al on their new platform are seriously long.

More probable is that these shows are falling victim to Disney's efforts to consolidate all of its output into one PG-rated, family-friendly package.

The House of Mouse has already made it clear that there'll be no 'mature' content on its streaming service, with any R-rated films instead going to Hulu (of which Disney currently owns 30%, and will own an additional 30% if / when its acquisition of 21st Century Fox goes through).

It's also announced a number of new Marvel projects – two limited series featuring Loki and Scarlet Witch, plus a third show bringing Falcon and the Winter Soldier together. These projects, though, will be closely linked to their big-screen siblings, starring talent from the movies (Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen) and with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige taking "a hands-on role in their development" (via Variety).

Daredevil and its siblings are outliers that don't fit in with the new strategy – they're produced not by the film bigwigs but by Marvel Television, headed up by Jeph Loeb, and their adult themes and on-screen violence make them a bad fit for Disney+ and its younger target audience.