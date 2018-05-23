Here's why Sharon Carter wasn't in Infinity War

From Digital Spy

Despite Avengers: Infinity War featuring 457,058 Marvel characters, one person we didn't see in the superhero flick was Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

She was last seen in Captain America: Civil War, where she assisted the rogue Avengers in their fight against Zemo and proved a controversial romantic pairing for Cap, aka Steve Rogers.

But where was she in Infinity War? According to screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, she did appear "in previous drafts, a couple of times".

Markus told Collider. "Sharon Carter was a victim of what we came to realise as we were writing it, which is that if you're writing scenes that set up people before the story has gotten to them, such as Steve and Sharon trying to make it work in an apartment, they're gonna go because the movie does not have time to catch up 'previously on the life of Steve Rogers'."

"Once it became sort of a smash and grab type movie anything that wasn't on the main A plot about and in response to Thanos collecting stones mostly got jettisoned," McFeely added.

Earlier this year, VanCamp spoke about her absence from the film, explaining: "It's hard to fit Sharon into that, she's really in Cap's world.

"She sort of fits into the Captain America movies, that's where her sort of story lies, but I can tell you it's going to be an epic two-parter."

Meanwhile, Avengers 4 now has a plot synopsis – if a brand new issue of License Global is to be believed – which you can check out right here.

