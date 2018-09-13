Apple can 'delete your movies' without telling you

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Movies that you believe you have ‘bought’ on iTunes can be deleted by Apple, it’s been revealed.

Though a transaction had been made, and money changed hands, one iTunes user has found that that didn’t mean he owned the movies he thought he did.

Anders G da Silva from Melbourne, Australia, enquired with Apple’s customer service about not being able to find three films he’d bought, and now the response is going viral.


In short, should a distributor pull a movie from Apple’s store, it means that Apple can then remove it from your library or iCloud account without informing you.

Following the enquiry, Da Silva was offered two movie rental credits, but not a refund for the films that he thought he had bought, which was explained in a second email.


While DVDs might seem increasingly obsolete in the world of streaming, at least no one’s taking them away from you after you’ve handed over your cash for them.

And though some iTunes users are aware that ‘buying’ content with digital rights management built in is essentially renting that content for an unspecified amount of time, many are, understandably, not happy about it.




