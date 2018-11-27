Aquaman hailed as 'best DC movie since The Dark Knight'

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Credit: Warner Bros)

For a while it looked like the appetite just wasn’t there for Aquaman.

Despite a charismatic lead in Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and star quality from Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, following the disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, hopes were less than high for this to be the movie to turn things around.

But maybe it just might.


Reactions to the early screenings in the US are pretty glowing ahead of the first reviews.

There’s talk of it harking back to the very first Marvel films, and it’s even been dubbed an ‘undersea Star Wars’.

Editor of movie site Screenrant Andrew Dyce reckons:


And he’s not alone.







Others were a tad more measured, but still, for the most part, it feels like this is a step in the right direction…



Helmed by James Wan, he of The Conjuring, Fast & Furious 7 and Insidious fame, it finds Momoa’s half human, half Atlantean Arthur Curry conflicted over his fate as ruler of Atlantis, while facing the dual threats of his half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and ruthless mercenary Black Manta.

It’s due out across the UK on December 12.

