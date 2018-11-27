Aquaman hailed as 'best DC movie since The Dark Knight'

For a while it looked like the appetite just wasn’t there for Aquaman.

Despite a charismatic lead in Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and star quality from Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, following the disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, hopes were less than high for this to be the movie to turn things around.

But maybe it just might.





Reactions to the early screenings in the US are pretty glowing ahead of the first reviews.

There’s talk of it harking back to the very first Marvel films, and it’s even been dubbed an ‘undersea Star Wars’.

Editor of movie site Screenrant Andrew Dyce reckons:

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another. Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5q — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) November 26, 2018





And he’s not alone.

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018





#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs. WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDf — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) November 26, 2018





Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that's not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/33ucO34cV0 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 26, 2018





#Aquaman was an absolute blast, from the charm of Momoa's Arthur Curry, to the spectacular visuals to the fun that it was clear that everyone was having. It was exactly what I was hoping for and I can't wait to see it again! I'll give you more details when I'm allowed! pic.twitter.com/FyeczAJJIJ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 26, 2018





#Aquaman is … good! It's certainly greater than the sum of its parts. It's chock full of ridiculous elements but it’s all so inherently bonkers that you’d have to be an utter killjoy to not get caught up in it pic.twitter.com/VV5PMGT9er — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 26, 2018





With #Aquaman, James Wan has crafted a world the likes of which we've never seen on screen before. It truly is an undersea Star Wars, with a palpable sense of history, hammerhead sharks with human legs who can pop, lock, and drop it, and flat-out incredible creature design. 🙌 — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018





Others were a tad more measured, but still, for the most part, it feels like this is a step in the right direction…

#Aquaman is…. fine. Don’t get your expectations too high it’s an MCU phase one film through and through, on the level of Thor 1. Mera, Black Manta, and Queen Atlanna are standouts. James Wan has delivered a fun adventure in the worlds of DC. The Trench is 👌 pic.twitter.com/GbVp9U7isT — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) November 26, 2018





A lot of people are going to see #Aquaman and say “What the hell am I watching?” People are going to *react* to this film. It’s big and bold and a bit bonkers. I’m glad I’ve seen it but I think more than a few won’t be. It’s an Aquaman movie, so, you know, it’s… out there. pic.twitter.com/fNIFtawhZF — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) November 26, 2018





Helmed by James Wan, he of The Conjuring, Fast & Furious 7 and Insidious fame, it finds Momoa’s half human, half Atlantean Arthur Curry conflicted over his fate as ruler of Atlantis, while facing the dual threats of his half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and ruthless mercenary Black Manta.

It’s due out across the UK on December 12.

Read more

Lion King trailer breaks records

Bertolucci dies at 77

Julie Andrews has secret Aquaman role



