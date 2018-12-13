'Aquaman' mid-credit scene explained

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM AQUAMAN

It wouldn’t be a superhero movie without a post-credit scene but in Aquaman, the only tease for the next film is mid-way through the credits.

The scene focuses solely on Black Manta AKA David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Dr Stephen Shin (Randall Park) in the latter’s research space.

Kane was left for dead by Aquaman (Jason Momoa) after he had attacked the half-Atlantean and Mera (Amber Heard) in his new suit that he had enhanced with Atlantean technology given to him by Orm (Patrick Wilson) so he could take the two heroes out.

He was found by sailors and Dr Shin who took him back to his research facility so the mercenary could recover (though he seems to have lost an eye) and so the scientist could take a closer look at the tech.

Shin was introduced earlier in the film in a TV news scene during a debate over recent disastrous events that saw all of the trash and harmful waste humans had dumped in the sea thrown back onto land.

The scientist is the only one to argue that the city of Atlantic exists though no one believes him even though the world is aware of Aquaman.

His obsession with Aquaman and Atlantis led him to Kane in order to learn even more about both and so they strike a deal to help each other.

Shin debuted in The New 52 reboot of the DC Comics series and is a marine biologist who was a friend of Thomas Curry and a young Arthur. His storyline saw him not only fall out with Arthur because the hero refused to reveal the location of Atlantis but makeup again later.

Shin and Black Manta also have an established backstory which inspired this post-credit scene.

In the comics, the marine biologist found Kane shipwrecked off the coast of Iceland and helped him to recover but while the film suggests they are teaming up the literary versions of the characters were not in cahoots.

Aquaman is in cinemas now

