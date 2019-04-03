'Aquaman' producer gives update on sequel, 'The Trench' and 'The Suicide Squad' (exclusive)

Aquaman producer talks sequel (credit: Warner Bros) More

Last December marked the release of Aquaman, DC’s first solo movie since Wonder Woman to centre on a brand new hero and it performed even better.

The Jason Momoa-led action flick earned marmite reviews from critics, some loved it and some hated it, but it still went onto earn a staggering $1.15 billion (£871 million) at the worldwide box office.

That was certainly a relief for Warner Bros; the studio was nursing a wounded ego after Justice League’s critical panning and comparatively disappointing box office score. For Aquaman producer Peter Safran it was absolutely “satisfying” to see the direction they took for the character had paid off.

“I don’t think a film can have the success it’s had at the box office unless audiences felt it was really satisfying so yes we feel like we’re heading in the right direction with it,” Safran tells Yahoo Movies UK. “We really love telling a great family story about a man trying to find his place in the world and where he belongs so I think those are the lessons it will bring to whatever the next movie ends up being.

That path was one of vibrant colour, humour, and a somewhat campy aesthetic to bring to life Arthur Curry’s underwater world of Atlantis as well as brilliant locations he globe-trots to in order to complete his mission and prevent a war between land and sea.

It was certainly a departure from the dank and dark world Zack Snyder had previously designed, though Safran says that decision was more to do with who Aquaman is a character rather than breaking from the established aesthetic of the DC Universe.

“I don’t think it was an intentional desire to brighten things up I think it was just about making films with the correct tone for the characters that they were based on,” the producer explained. “Aquaman is quite a fantastical story, the undersea universe and all that, so it just lends itself to that brightwork and tone.”

Given the financial success of the movie it was a no-brainer for Warner Bros to greenlight a sequel but the producer is not giving any plot details or potential characters away yet, however, he admits that he, James Wan, James Momoa, our writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and the studio have all “batted ideas around.”

“We’re all talking about it because it certainly raises the stakes higher when the first movie has such a level of success,” he explains. “You want to make sure you don’t dilute the fan appreciation for future movies.”

However, Safran and Wan don’t mind shaking the DC Universe by doing what they do best and producing a horror. It’s long been reported that The Trench will be a spin-off in the Aquaman franchise and centre on the horrifying tribe of amphibious monsters Mera and Arthur face off against.

However, it doesn’t sound like its budget will be in quite the same league as the tentpole DC films that have already been released.

“We feel like within in the DC world, within the DC universe, there are opportunities to make films [that don’t] have to be those $200 million tentpole pictures,” Safran explains. “There are stories that can be told outside of those kinds of giant tentpoles.

“It’s a world that we’ve always enjoyed even as we were developing the film and felt there was a really compelling, more horror based story to be told there so we are incredibly excited to go down that path,” he added.

