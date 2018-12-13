How does 'Aquaman' relate to 'Justice League?'

Jason Momoa made his DC universe debut in Justice League but his solo outing barely referred to it.

James Wan was at the helm of Aquaman, which is set after the events of Joss Whedon’s crossover film and centres on the battle between brothers as Arthur Curry tries to prevent the destruction of land-dwellers by forces from the below the sea.

The film begins with an origin tale of how Arthur’s mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and father Thomas (Temuera Morrison) met, fell in love and were forced apart before we get to him in the present day doing his superhero bit.

Clearly, since the Justice League stopped Steppenwolf’s invasion he has decided to no longer keep a low profile and how people are asking him for selfies.





It’s just after this scene that Mera (Amber Heard) meets Arthur to get his help, referencing how he helped stop Steppenwolf as a reason to help stop King Orm (Patrick Wilson) from waging war on the dry land.

And that is pretty much it for the Justice League references and that’s because Wan wanted it like that.

Speaking in August to Entertainment Weekly, the director said: “I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

