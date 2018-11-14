Armie Hammer called out for tone-deaf criticism of celebrities' Stan Lee tributes

Armie Hammer may be having another break from Twitter soon after being called out for a tone-deaf tweet.

The Call Me By Your Name star made a passive-aggressive statement about people posting selfies with Stan Lee as a tribute to the late Marvel Comics icon, who died this week aged 95.

Hammer said, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee. No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

The tweet did not go down well.

-at a funeral-

grieving person: I remember my father’s last words to me-

armie: STOP MAKING EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU — rudolph but like cool (@eunysookim) November 12, 2018





armie hammer when a celebrity posts a photo with stan lee pic.twitter.com/PPMaVWMhB4 — rosie (@bethecowboys) November 12, 2018





someone: this is a picture of me with my beloved cat who passed away recently

armie hammer: Oh wow, way to make your cat's death about you you inconsiderate fuck — her from the movie her (@vickykrieps) November 13, 2018





The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan was among the many people who criticised the actor’s sarcastic words.

“Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat,” Morgan replied.

Both actors have since deleted these tweets but Armie has left up several that show he stands by his statement.

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018





Me…. too…? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018





If your answer is “post a selfie” then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018





Armie might have a point about some celebrity tributes involving photos.

Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Brie Larson have deleted posts that seem rather tone-deaf to the passing of Lee.

Paltrow – who plays Pepper Potts in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises – was criticised for tacking on a message about the comic book creator to a post advertising a dress.

Brie Larson and Gwyneth Paltrow deleted their tone-deaf Stan Lee tributes More

Larson, who makes her debut as Captain Marvel in the MCU next year, posted a photo of herself, drinking what looks like a cocktail, with the caption: “Thinking about Stan. What a legend. R.I.P.”

Eesh.

