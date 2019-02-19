Armie Hammer says the 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel is 'years and years and years and years' away (exclusive)

Fans hoping a sequel to Call Me By Your Name would come along soon are set to be disappointed, according to Armie Hammer.

The coming-of-age-story starring Timothée Chalamet and Hammer was a critical hit when it was released in 2017 and director Luca Guadagnino soon announced plans to make a sequel.

This was swiftly followed up by André Aciman, author of the original 2007 book, who confirmed he would revisit the characters of young Elio and grad student Oliver in a new novel.

I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one. — André Aciman (@aaciman) December 4, 2018





The film ends with the two lovers still in their youth but the book concludes with a flash-forward 20 years to them meeting again for the first time after their summer romance.

Hammer says he would return to his role as Oliver but it will be many “years” before we see him and Elio meeting again on the big screen.

“I think that is even farther off than anything to do with Batman,” the actor told Yahoo Movies UK. “I think that André still has to write a book about it, Luca’s gonna turn it into a script, that’s years and years and years and years away.”

Guadagnino shared his plans for the sequel with The Hollywood Reporter last year.

“The novel has 40 pages at the end that goes through the next 20 years of the lives of Elio and Oliver, so there is some sort of indication through the intention of [the author] that the story can continue,” he said.

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Call Me By Your Name’ More

“In my opinion, Call Me can be the first chapter of the chronicles of the life of these people that we met in this movie, and if the first one is a story of coming of age and becoming a young man, maybe the next chapter will be, what is the position of the young man in the world, what does he want – and what is left a few years later of such an emotional punch that made him who he is?”

Hammer also refuted rumours that he would be taking over the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman during the interview to discuss his latest film On the Basis of Sex.

The actor stars as Marty Ginsburg, the husband of iconic Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played by Felicity Jones.

“I liked the idea of playing this guy who was so self-assured and non-threatened that he was willing to defy the gender norms at the time, Hammer said.

On the Basis of Sex is in U.K. cinemas from 22 February.

Read more

Keira Knightley pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Armie Hammer refutes ‘The Batman’ rumours

Rebecca Ferguson never wants to stop making M:I movies