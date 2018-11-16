Armie Hammer has issued an apology following a backlash received in the wake of Stan Lee’s death.

The Call Me By Your Name actor posted a scathing tweet after Lee’s death on 12 November, which ushered in a host of social media posts of stars posing with the creator of the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men and Spider-Man.

In a new post on Twitter, the 32-year-old actor apologised “from the bottom of my heart”, explaining that his original post was trying to provide “unnecessary social commentary” on what he calls “the current selfie culture”.





Hammer’s original post – since deleted – criticised those posting personal pictures with Lee for appearing to try and make his death about themselves.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee.” he wrote.

“No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

He added in a follow up: “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most.

“Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

However, the tweet soon started to receive criticism, Jeffrey Dean Morgan being among those to publicly call Hammer out.

He hit headlines by calling him an ‘asshat’ in a tweet now also deleted.

“Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” wrote the Walking Dead star. “You sound like a real asshat.”

So now Hammer has said sorry.

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” he wrote.

“I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

