Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulates strongman Rob Kearney as he wins title and marries his boyfriend

Arnold Schwarzenegger was on hand to offer double congratulations to US pro-strongman Rob Kearney this weekend.

Not only did Kearney take first place at 2019 Arnold Pro Strongman contest in Melbourne, he also married his boyfriend Joey Alexio.

And Arnold was there for the celebrations, appearing in a sunset snap with the newlyweds.

“I think this is a first: winning the @arnoldsports Strongman and getting married in the same weekend. Congratulations guys. I was honored to celebrate with you,” he captioned the shot.

"I think this is a first: winning the @arnoldsports Strongman and getting married in the same weekend. Congratulations guys. I was honored to celebrate with you," he captioned the shot.





Kearney dropped a picture of him and Alexio in matching outfits at Half Moon Beach on Port Phillip Bay, following the nuptials.

“So we did a thing. We didn’t tell many people, but on March 17, 2019 @worlds_gayest_strongman and I got MARRIED!!,” he captioned.

“To call this man my husband is a dream come true and he is and always will be my soulmate. I am so excited to start this new journey as a married couple and my heart has never been so full of love #husbands.”









The champion strongman came out in 2014, becoming the first openly gay man to compete in international contests.

However, he has always maintained that homophobia has never been an issue in strongman contests.

“It’s one of the only sports where you will be competing against someone and cheering them on at the same time,” he told the Huffington Post.

“I have been contacted by numerous World’s Strongest Man competitors expressing their support for me.”

At this year’s 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic, Kearney won first place with sterling performances in the log press, the atlas stones and lifting a 500kg yoke.



