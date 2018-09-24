Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his annual pilgrimage to Oktoberfest with son Patrick

As the saying goes, ‘You can take the man out of lederhosen’… oh, hang on.

Arnold Schwarzenegger raised a stein or two this weekend, as he made his annual pilgrimage to the Oktoberfest celebrations.

Accompanying the 71-year-old action legend this year is son Patrick Schwarzenegger, and both looked the part in traditional alpine gear on their autumn break to Munich.





The trip was also to help celebrate actor Patrick’s 25th birthday.

Heather Milligan, Arnie’s girlfriend, also joined in the festivities.

The Austrian Oak helped conduct a band at a Bavarian bierkeller, before sinking some lagers with some of the six million revellers who head to the city for the annual 16 days of festivities.

Tennis legend Boris Becker was also spotted partaking in the party spirit.

Schwarzenegger is a regular attendee of Oktoberfest, taking his son Joseph Baena in 2016.





As Arnie fans will know, Joseph was the son the former Governor of California had with his housekeeper in 1997.

The affair ended his relationship with Arnold’s then wife Maria Shriver, Patrick’s mother and part of the Kennedy dynasty.

Arnold was handily not too far from Munich, as he’s currently filming the sixth Terminator movie in Budapest.

