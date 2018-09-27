Arnold Schwarzenegger posts 'Terminator' reunion snap with 'true badass' Linda Hamilton

Arnold Schwarzenegger took Terminator fans back to the 90s with a blazing throwback picture with his long-time co-star Linda Hamilton.

Celebrating her birthday, the Austrian Oak aped a lovely snap from back in the day, with Hamilton cuddling into his shoulder.

Though in this latest shot, Arnie has a few more bumps and bruises.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again,” he captioned.





The pair are busy shooting the sixth movie in the Terminator series in Hungary (though Arnold took a short break to celebrate his son Patrick’s birthday at Oktoberfest in Munich).

Deadpool helmsman Tim Miller is behind the camera, with original director James Cameron overseeing the project.

But rather than continuing the story from 2015’s Terminator Genisys, Cameron is picking up the story from Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

On the bill with Schwarzenegger and Hamilton are Mackenzie Davis, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Gabriel Luna and Natalie Reyes.

It’s set for release in November, 2019.

