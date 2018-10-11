Arnold Schwarzenegger says he 'behaved badly' with women

Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted that he has ‘stepped over the line’ with women ‘several times’.

The action star was speaking in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, when he made the admission.

He was accused by multiple women of inappropriate touching, accusations which emerged when he was running for Governor’s role in California in 2003.

Three women accused him of grabbing their breasts, while another said that he put his hand under her skirt and groped her.

“Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry. I feel bad about it, and I apologize,” he said.

“When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake. That’s why we took sexual harassment courses, to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and also from a regular-behavior point of view, of what is accepted and what is not.

“I’ve not changed my view. I’m a guy. I would not change my view of who I am. The woman I was originally most in love with was my mother. I respected her, and she was a fantastic woman. I always had respect for women.”

Schwarzenegger also said that he regretted his infamous line calling his political opponents ‘girlie men’ during his election campaign.

“At the time it felt like the right thing to do. It was in my gut. I improvised it. I called them girlie men because they weren’t willing to take risks,” he said.

“They were afraid of everything. Politicians in general want to do little things so there’s no risk involved. But it was shortsighted. In the long term, it’s better to not say that, because you want to work with them.”

