Arnold Schwarzenegger Says James Cameron Is Heavily Involved in ‘Terminator 6’

James Cameron may be busy working on not one but two “Avatar” sequels, but Arnold Schwarzenegger says that’s not stopping him from watching the making of the next “Terminator” film like a hawk.

In an interview with the fansite TheArnoldFans, Schwarzenegger says there’s very little he can talk about when it comes to “Terminator 6,” which comes out this fall. But what he can say is that in his role as producer, Cameron made sure to stay heavily involved in the making of the film, working closely with director Tim Miller of “Deadpool” fame.

“Jim Cameron is right now directing ‘Avatar’ films, so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that, BUT he’s a control freak,” Schwarzenegger said.

“As you know, ‘Terminator’ is kind of his baby; so he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff, so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

“Terminator 6” will see the long-awaited reunion of Schwarzenegger with Sarah Connor herself, Linda Hamilton. It will be the first film the two actors and Cameron have worked on together since “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” 28 years ago, and will be a direct sequel to that film. It will arrive in theaters Nov. 1.

