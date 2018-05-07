Arrested Development gets season 5 trailer and airdate

From Digital Spy

The fifth season of Arrested Development has got a brand-new trailer and an airdate.

As well as dropping a new trailer which sees Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) run for office and the Bluths nominate themselves for a Family of the Year award, Netflix has also unveiled the entire fifth season will drop on May 29.

The airdate comes a matter of days after Netflix confirmed Tambor would return to the series despite being sacked from his Amazon show Transparent for accusations of sexual misconduct.

It also comes as Tambor spoke out about the accusations made against him, as well as his firing.

Tambor controversy aside, here's your season five first look:

The two minute trailer starts with Lindsay declaring her intention to run for congress.

"I want to be part of the problem, Michael," she says.

It also sees Lindsay and Tobias (David Cross) fighting, Buster (Tony Hale) with a new metal hand and Maeby (Alia Shaw) sporting a variety of new hair colours, much to young George-Michael's (Michael Cera) disgust.

Then it's revealed that the clan are receiving "Family of the Year".

"Who gave us that?" George-Michael ponders.

"We're giving it to ourselves," Maeby replies.

"It still doesn't seem like we'd get the votes," George-Michael adds.

The series reunites all its original cast members including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett and Tony Hale.

Arrested Development season five lands on Netflix May 29.

