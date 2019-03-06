'Arrow' to End With Shortened Season 8

Oliver Queen is hanging up his bow and arrow: The CW’s flagship DCTV series Arrow will end its run with an abbreviated Season 8.

Star Stephen Amell made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever.”

The actor added that the show will “return for a final run of 10 episodes this fall,” before concluding, “There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

