'Artemis Fowl' teaser trailer brings to life the fantasy antihero from children's literature

The first teaser trailer from Disney’s Artemis Fowl adaptation has arrived online and it promises to be a fantastical adventure.

The new film has been brought to life by Kenneth Branagh and is based on Eion Colfer’s children’s fantastical series of the same name with Irish newcomer Ferdia Shaw playing the titular antihero.

The premise of the film is based on the first book in the series and follows Artemis, a teenage genius and criminal mastermind, who discovers the existence of fairies and tries to rob them in order to restore his family’s fortune.

He is helped by his bodyguard Domovoi Butler (Nonso Anozie) to elude the Lower Elements Police (LEP) after he kidnaps the LEP’s first female captain Holly Short (Lara McDonnell).

In the underground fairy world of Haven City, Dame Judi Dench plays Commander Root, the leader of the reconnaissance division of the LEPrecon and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) plays Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniac dwarf, who attempts to help rescue Holly.

Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch) plays Butler’s niece Juliet though in the book the character is Artemis’s sister. Miranda Raison appears as Artemis’ mother Angeline while Hong Chau plays a mysterious magical role.

The book was adapted for the screen by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.

Artemis Fowl is set to be released on August 9, 2019

