The Arthurian legend is reborn in the first 'The Kid Who Would Be King' trailer

The first trailer for Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would Be King has been released by 20th Century Fox giving us a proper look at this updated take on the Arthurian legend.

This is the first film directed by Cornish since 2011’s Attack The Block, the suburban sci-fi thriller that introduced the world to John Boyega. Leading the cast this time around, as a schoolboy who discovers Arthur’s Excalibur and must fight the forces of darkness, is Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of actors Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Watch the trailer below.

Ashbourne Serkis isn’t the only star with an acting family heritage, as the film also features Angus Imrie – son of Celia – as a young wizard Merlin.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Rebecca Ferguson is Morgana, the film’s big baddie, while Logan’s Patrick Stewart plays Merlin in his older incarnation.

Sir Patrick Stewart, Angus Imrie, and Rebecca Ferguson in The Kid Who Would Be King (20th Century Fox) More

Here’s the synopsis: Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure The Kid Who Would Be King. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

Cornish, who rose to fame as one half of comedy duo Adam and Joe, has been fairly busy in the seven years since the release of Attack The Block. He co-penned scripts for Steven Spielberg’sThe Adventures of Tintin and Marvel’s Ant-Man, as well as writing The Kid Who Would Be King.

He’s also developing an adaptation of Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash as a TV movie for Amazon Studios with producer Frank Marshall.

The Kid Who Would Be King arrives in UK cinemas 15 February, 2019.

