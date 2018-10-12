An artist reimagined Disney princesses as noir femme fatales, and it's amazing

Ástor Alexander reimagined Aladdin heroine Princess Jasmine in The Arabian Heist. (Photos: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Princess Jasmine, from Disney’s Aladdin, might say that artist Ástor Alexander has shown fans a whole new world in his latest creations. Or she might be too busy pulling off a heist to say, let alone sing, anything.

Alexander has reimagined Disney princesses, including Jasmine, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Mulan from Mulan, and others, as weapon-wielding detectives and criminals in a series he calls “Noir Princesses.”

See the full photos below, alongside an image of the classic characters:

Ariel, from The Little Mermaid, stars in High Sea Robbery. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Princess Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, stars in Shadows of New Orleans. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Snow White, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, stars in Miss White & the Unlawful Seven. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Pocahontas, from Pocahontas, stars in Pocahontas Private Eye. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Cinderella, from Cinderella, stars in The Goddaughter. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Belle, from Beauty and the Beast, stars in Beast Hunter. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)

Mulan, from Mulan, stars in The Lady from Henan. (Photo: Disney/Ástor Alexander via Behance)