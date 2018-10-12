An artist reimagined Disney princesses as noir femme fatales, and it's amazing

Princess Jasmine, from Disney’s Aladdin, might say that artist Ástor Alexander has shown fans a whole new world in his latest creations. Or she might be too busy pulling off a heist to say, let alone sing, anything.
Alexander has reimagined Disney princesses, including Jasmine, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Mulan from Mulan, and others, as weapon-wielding detectives and criminals in a series he calls “Noir Princesses.”
I digi-painted some badass ladies — 9 noir #princesses to be precise. Hope they inspire cosplayers… Closeups: https://t.co/lprCNdYjzy , Prints: https://t.co/EAU7QaqkqS … not #Disney not #DisneyPrincess #art pic.twitter.com/siqWIJYkCh
— Ástor Alexander (@AstorAlexander) October 5, 2018
See the full photos below, alongside an image of the classic characters:
Disney itself gave audiences a glimpse of modern, more casual versions of the lead female characters from some of its hits in August when it unveiled a photo from the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, that showed many of them lounging around in — gasp! — yoga pants and T-shirts.
