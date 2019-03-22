Ava Phillippe wishes mother Reese Witherspoon happy birthday

Ava Phillippe praised mother Reese Witherspoon as a “passionately kind person” as she wished her a happy birthday.

Oscar-winning actress Reese turned 43 on Friday and her 19-year-old daughter celebrated with a post on Instagram.

Ava, whose father is the actor Ryan Phillippe, shared a picture of her and her mother together and wrote: “Happy happy birthday to my glowingly gorgeous mama.

“You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day! love you.”

Reese replied: “Aww! Love you, MY girl!!”

In the comments section, several Instagram users commented on the striking similarity between the pair.

One fan said: “You 2 look like twins.”

Ava is one of Reese’s two children from her relationship with I Know What You Did Last Summer star Phillippe.

They also have a son.

After splitting with Phillippe in 2006, Reese went on to date talent agency boss Jim Toth and the couple have a son.

Reese won a best actress Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.