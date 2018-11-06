Avatar 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

2009 feels like a long time ago now, but cast your mind back and you might remember that little phenomenon called Avatar, James Cameron's CG smash hit which still holds the record for highest box-office gross ever with a comfortable margin of $600 million over the director's other smash-hit, Titanic.

Since then, Cameron has teased us with a promised two sequels, later bumping that up to three, and then again to four, which are set to film back-to-back. It's a tale of delays and woe, but it still looks like Avatar 2 is coming, eventually...

Here's everything you need to know as you wait to return to the alien landscape of Pandora.

Avatar 2 shoot date: When's it going to finally start?

Photo credit: WETA More

This just in! Only EIGHT WHOLE YEARS after the last movie, and Avatar 2 is apparently due to start filming on Monday 25 September. This was announced on twitter by The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit. We can hardly believe it ourselves.





Also...James Cameron finally begins shooting AVATAR 2 Monday. - Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) September 20, 2017





The story of the development of Avatar 2 (which probably won't be its final name) is one of delays. Filming was expected to finally begin in April of 2016 but that just didn't happen. Then it was announced in January 2017 that work on the motion capture would be starting in August 2017.

It could be the case that now the wheels are finally in motion we'll be getting Avatar's flying at us as fast as we can bat them away.

"The thing is, my focus isn't on Avatar 2. My focus is on Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5 equally. That's exactly how I'm approaching it. They've all been developed equally," Cameron told The Daily Beast.

"I've just finished the script to Avatar 5. I'm now starting the process of active prep. I'll be working with the actors in the capture volume in August, so I'm booked in production every day between now and then."

True to that statement, Zoe Saldana has confirmed that she's already finished filming on James Cameron's Avatar 2 and 3.

Avatar sequel titles: Quite the mouthful?

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

While we've been calling them Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and so on, there hasn't been any official confirmation on what they will be called.

However, the BBC reported that the films could be called Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.