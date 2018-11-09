'Avengers 4' is currently three hours long

We’re five months away from the release of Avengers 4, and we still don’t know the title. But we do know the run time – sort of.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, in an Instagram chat to promote his new bar, Joe Russo said that, “the running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours. We’ll see if that holds.”

That means that Avengers 4 is currently bang on 180 minutes, which might sound ridiculous, but it is the closing chapter on a film franchise that’s lasted 10 years, so there is a lot to cover, even if exactly half the cast are DEAD.

To put it into context, The Return Of The King, the closing part of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy, was 201 minutes long, and that was nominated for a whole bunch of Oscars. The Russos will be hoping for the same level of success.

Still, this is subject to change – with picture lock a long way away. “We’re about halfway through the editing process,” Russo said. “We’re really just scratching the surface on our VFX shots.”

“There are more than 3,000 VFX shots in the movie; those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort, and we’re very early in the phase of getting VFX done. We’ve just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score, and we’re still editing picture at this point.”

But however long it is, expect it to be intense. “Will the stakes be higher in Avengers 4? Absolutely. 100 percent,” Russo said. “The highest of any of the films to date, without question.”

But what does this all this mean for the trailer? Sounds like it’s basically ready to go if half the film’s done and they’ve got three hours to choose from, right? The last one landed towards the end of November and we’d expect the same for whatever Avengers 4 ends up being called… Or would we? Over to Joe Russo… “You may or may not see it before the calendar turns to 2019.”

We’ll chalk that down to the Russos’ love of creating a bit of mystery, and assume that we definitely will see it before the end of the year – and probably before December.

Avengers 4: Electric Boogaloo will be released on 26 April 2019 in the UK.





