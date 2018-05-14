Avengers 4 directors hint at shock character return

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War drove fans wild with an ending which wiped out half of the population including numerous beloved heroes.

It's a massive set-up for the fourth Avengers movie coming next year, but the sequel may also see the return of a character who many presumed we wouldn't see ever again.

Anthony and Joe Russo – directors of Infinity War and its sequel – was asked by HuffPost whether certain off-screen characters, such as Shuri and Lady Sif, survived the mass culling. But one answer in particular stood out.

When the name Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) came up, the Russo brothers were noticeably coy and refused to answer whether she was still alive because it would be too spoilery.

"When we say spoiler, [we mean] potential spoiler," Anthony added.

Jane was last seen in Thor: The Dark World.

Although she did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Portman suggested last year that she would consider a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day.

"It is really an incredible thing to get to be part of," she said at the time. "As an actor it is like a completely different scale.

"Because when you are making those movies, you are working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy. Your imagination has to be so much larger."

