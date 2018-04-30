Avengers 4: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Warning: Contains major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers 4 is going to be a turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Avengers movie will complete the story that began in Avengers: Infinity War, centring around the machinations of the giant, purple space villain Thanos.

Infinity War made some earth-shattering changes to the MCU status quo that set the stage for everything that will happen in its sequel...

Consider this your final spoiler warning.

Avengers 4 release date

The untitled Avengers movie will be out in the UK on April 26, 2019, and in the US on May 3, 2019.

That puts its release date almost exactly a year after Infinity War. Between those two films we will be getting Ant-Man and the Wasp (in 2018) and Captain Marvel (earlier in 2019).

Avengers 4 title

We're still waiting to learn the title, which was originally given as 'Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2'.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that the title of the movie could be a spoiler. 'Avengers: Half the Universe is Dead', perhaps? He has since said that he regrets not revealing the name sooner, feeling that speculation detracted from the attention given to Infinity War – although not enough to prevent it from receiving the biggest opening weekend of all time.

As it stands, not even the cast of the film seem to know what it will be called.

Avengers 4 cast

