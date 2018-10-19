This 'Avengers 4' Pepper Potts fan theory is pretty convincing

Everything around Avengers 4 is so secretive, we don’t even know the title yet. As a result, fans are scouring EVERYWHERE to find clues about what the possible plot could involve. And they’ve found a big one involving Pepper Potts.

Now, this fan theory could very easily be true, it’s very convincing – so maybe don’t read on if you want to go into Avengers: Annihilation (or whatever) without having your experience ruined.

Still here? Okay. Fans have got hold of a leaked image (which means we can’t post it here) of a bunch of new Avengers 4 action figures that puts Pepper Potts next to Iron Man. So far, so obvious.

But, here’s the thing, Potts is wearing a purple Iron Man outfit – meaning that Iron Man 3’s moment, in which Tony stuck Potts into the suit to save her, was foreshadowing his future wife’s adventures in Avengers 4.

The suit looks remarkably like Pepper’s rescue armour from the animated series Iron Man: Armored Adventures, which makes it canon. The chance also makes narrative sense – we’d expect Paltrow to have a larger role in Avengers 4, what with the dusting turning the cast into a back to basics Avengers line-up.

And if this really is Robert Downey Jr’s final turn as Iron Man, it’s logical to give his true love a bigger role – bringing the MCU full circle back to the very first film.

It lines up with previous stuff we’ve seen online – whether it’s a bit of subtitling clarification that set fans off, suggesting Potts was going to save Stark, or a potential Snapchat spoiler, which saw Paltrow revealing that she’s been filming in a mocap suit for Avengers 4. It all starts to add up.

Of course, the Russo brothers have done nothing to discourage the constant speculation – even encouraging it with mysterious Instagram posts, which also led to some pretty intense fan speculation.

Only time will tell in terms of Avengers 4‘s title and plot – why do we have the horrible feeling we’ll actually have to wait until we see the movie until we find out all of its secrets? What is this, 1994?





‘Read more

Everyone who DEFINITELY survived Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Evans Discusses His Last Day On the Set of ‘Avengers 4’

‘Avengers 4’ Directors Wrap Filming With Mysterious Photo