'Avengers 4' trailer finally drops, titled confirmed as 'Avengers: End Game'

It’s finally here. After months of speculation, the Avengers 4 trailer has dropped, and by far the biggest reveal is… the actual title of the film – which has been spectacularly confirmed as Avengers: End Game.

We can see why it’s been hidden for so long, it’s a bit of a spoiler – that is, as long as Avengers 4 contains the end of the MCU as we know it.

As expected, the trailer is packed with previously unseen footage, with the Russos playing their MCU Top Trumps very close to their chests.

Still, there’s plenty of intrigue to be had from the return of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye to the reappearance of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, with multiple questions still unanswered by the footage – how will our heroes come back from their dusty graves?

How will Thanos actually be defeated? Who’s gonna dieeeee?

Hawkeye returns to the fray in Avengers: End Game (Disney) More

On that last point, there’s a general air of finality about this trailer – tonally it feels like the end of the entire MCU, not just the Avengers.

But of course, there are still Marvel movies on the way, with the Spider-Man: Far From Home tease rumoured to land on Saturday (probably featuring Mysterio). And with more announcements to come, don’t let this bleak glimpse at next year’s biggest blockbuster bum you out.

And it sounds like we’re going to get a healthy amount of Avengers: End Game when it arrives next April, with the Russos laying the speculation groundwork that it’s going to be MUCH longer than two hours.

Avengers: End Game title revealed (Disney) More

Now we’ve seen the first footage, we can start putting together fan theories, speculation, and educated guesses, so stay tuned to Yahoo Movies UK for all the latestAvengers: End Game news.

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26 April.

