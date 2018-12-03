Avengers 4 trailer release date: First look at Marvel sequel 'coming this week'

Christmas has come early for Marvel fans: not only is a brand new Captain Marvel trailer on its way, an Avengers 4 one is too.

One week after fans were left disappointed when a theory suggesting it would be released last week was disproved, reports state the first look at the Infinity War follow-up will drop later this week.

Considering the film is due to be released April 2019, many have been speculating that a trailer would be released before Christmas. So when the film’s directors, the Russo brothers, attended a fan screening hosted by Collider last Wednesday, theorists deemed the event the perfect occasion for it to drop.

Instead of unveiling the trailer, however, they shut down any questions about the fourth film by using an air-horn whenever it was mentioned.

The trailer will be released in the UK this Wednesday afternoon with many expecting it to drop on US show Good Morning America.

Avengers: Infinity War was released earlier this year, and saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) wreak destruction on Marvel superheroes, including Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Panther.

Thanks to a tie-in book, two further characters were confirmed to have survived the character’s destructive finger-snap leading to a huge theory surrounding the character of Dr Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and his importance in the forthcoming film.

Disney and Marvel have kept incredibly silent about the sequel, but small details have emerged thanks to tie-in toys, chatty actors and the occasional leak, which we have collated here.

Next up from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Captain Marvel which will see Brie Larson become the studio’s first female to spearhead a film solo. It’ll be released on 8 March, and a brand new trailer is set to be released on ESPN this evening (that’ll be overnight for UK fans).

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26 April.