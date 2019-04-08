'Avengers: Endgame' cast confirm 'definitive conclusion' to saga, Karen Gillan lets slip spoiler

The Avengers assembled on Sunday to discuss their fourth and final movie as this current group and they confirmed Endgame will have a “definitive conclusion.”

“About four or five years ago, we talked about what haven’t we seen in films based on comic characters. We haven’t seen an ending — definitive conclusion to an overall saga,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said.

“That’s why it’s called Endgame, and that’s why I think it’s very, very, very special.”

The Russo Brothers echoed Feige’s statement, with Joe Russo adding: “With Endgame, we get to finish off one of the grandest experiments in movie history. What we’re hoping for is that people feel satisfied with the conclusion.”

Chris Evans had to be censured by Joe Russo to stop him giving any spoilers away but he said, “It’s the completion of the arc. This film does kind of provide an ending to a lot of,” before he was cut off.

Evans wasn’t the only star to have a spoiler moment; Karen Gillan seemed to give away that Nebula would confront her abusive adoptive father Thanos.

“It’s maybe safe to say she suffers from some daddy issues because her dad is Thanos, so who wouldn’t?” Gillan said.

“I’m excited for her to face the source of this abuse. She’s talked about how she wants to inflict revenge, so we all know about that. I’d like to see her try to face that.”

Realising she might have said too much, the Scottish actress said: “I don’t know if she will. Maybe she won’t. I just got really nervous I gave something away, so I’m going to stop.”

Avengers: Endgame is set after the events of Infinity War where the heroes lost their fight against Thanos who, after securing all the Infinity Stones in his gauntlet, snapped his fingers to decimate half of the universe.

Captain America, Iron Man, War Machine, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Okoye, Hulk, Nebula, Rocket and Captain Marvel will unite to take the mad Titan down and attempt to get their people, and half the universe, back.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas from 25 April

