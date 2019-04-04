Avengers: Endgame footage revealed at CinemaCon teases plan to defeat Thanos

New footage from Avengers: Endgame debuted at CinemaCon yesterday (3 April), teasing the team’s plan to defeat the villainous Thanos.

During the scene, which has not been made available online, the superheroes discuss their options.

**Warning: slight spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame**

According to EW, the footage begins with Captain Marvel, now on Earth, being asked by Don Cheadle’s War Machine why she has not been to Earth sooner.

Brie Larson’s character responds by saying that Earth already has protectors – other planets are less lucky. However, the threat of Thanos has become so great that they need to work together to defeat the Mad Titan.

Rocket Racoon, meanwhile, has found an energy signature somewhere in the universe that seems to be Thanos. Karen Gillan’s Nebula, who has now returned to Earth with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, says Thanos had a garden realm to tend.

The team decide to work together to defeat Thanos, and also plan to use the Infinity Stones to reverse the effects of Infinity War. “We owe it to everyone not in this room to try,” Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow says.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor then appears and the scene already featured in the trailers, where he summons his hammer in front of Captain Marvel, plays. The whole team then get into their starship, the Benatar, a begin their journey to Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame reaches cinemas 26 April. For more on the Marvel film, read our “everything we know so far” article here.