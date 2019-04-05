'Avengers: Endgame' second half described as ‘mind-blowing’ and story is ‘incredible’

So, there are already many, many reasons to be excited about Avengers: Endgame, whether you’re a box office nerd who wants to see if it makes a billion in its opening weekend, a Captain Marvel fan who wants to see if Carol takes down Thanos on her own, or a conspiracy theorist who thinks the film will include the biggest fight of all time.

Now, we’ve had the first review from an industry professional (buried within Deadline’s box office predictions story), who says “the second-half of the film is mind-blowing.” Yep, that’s another reason to start queuing now.

Like so many other discussions of Endgame, the reaction doesn’t go into plot detail. As such, it might seem like Endgame’s story is a closely guarded secret, but Joe Russo hasn’t had that particular memo, describing both Infinity War and Endgame’s plots to Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson… outside a bathroom.

While editing Doctor Strange at Marvel, I ran into Joe Russo outside the men’s room. He pitched me the basic story for both Infinity War and Endgame. I told him that if he could make the first movie work, the second movie would be fucking incredible.#TrueStory — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 3, 2019





Now, this could potentially be interesting in terms of Doctor Strange’s role in the movie – we’re joking about Russo’s loose lips, he’s normally a fairly closed book when it comes to this stuff.

“Three years protecting the plot of the movie from Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, so I am not going to come here and suddenly give away the plot of the film.” – Joe Russo 😂😭#AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/PUcNSrTePH — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 4, 2019





So, does that mean that Strange has such a significant role in Endgame, Russo couldn’t help but talk to the Doctor Strange director about it?

So, one person’s heard the plot and called it ‘incredible’ and another’s seen the actual film and described it as ‘mind-blowing.’ Can April 25th hurry up and get here, please?

Here’s the synopsis:

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.



