‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors reveal Robert Downey Jr. was the only actor to read the full script

It’s less than a week now until Avengers: Endgame is released in cinemas. So it’s safe to say, fans are desperate to finally see how Iron Man, Captain America and co are going to take down big bad Thanos and potentially undo the damage he did in Avengers: Infinity War, saving the likes of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Black Panther.

It’s clear from the deliberately vague trailers – which have used more footage from previous films than they have from Endgame – that Marvel Studios is keen to keep any significant plot points a secret for as long as possible.

And it turns out that that level of secrecy extended to the actors too, as directors Anthony and Joe Russo reveal that the only cast member who read the full script was Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Joe recalled how “RDJ was probably the only one to read the entire script” before adding that Benedict Cumberbatch – who plays Doctor Strange – got a script that included only his scenes and that Cap himself, Chris Evans, might have read the whole thing.

“Part of our motivation to do that is that it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony chimes in. “Because it is hard to constantly sensor yourself, about what you’re saying and how you talk,” explained. “We take a lot of pressure off of people by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know the less you have to mind yourself’.”

While the trailers and clips haven’t showed all that much, there’s bound to be some MCU devotees out there who have obsessed over every shot and pieced some things together.

But they shouldn’t get too confident of their theories just yet as in the same interview, the Russo Brothers teased that everything used in the promos so far could “all be fake.”

Avengers: Endgame is out in UK cinemas on Thursday 25 April.