'Avengers: Endgame' directors the Russo Brothers beg fans not to reveal spoilers after online leak

The Russo Brothers have appealed to fans not to spoil Avengers: Endgame, after five minutes of footage from the movie leaked online yesterday.

It appears that the footage was filmed covertly at a screening, and then posted on sites including Reddit and YouTube.

According to reports, a series of what seem to be pivotal scenes have been cut together from the poor quality footage shot at the screening.

Read more: Marvel fans warned of Endgame leaks

This follows news of trolls leaking apparent spoilers on social media and in comment threads yesterday too.

Responding to the leaks, the Russos reminded fans that ‘Thanos still demands you silence’, harking back to a similar appeal made on the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame (Credit: Marvel/Disney) More

In a letter published on Twitter, they said: “The two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

Read more: Which characters are alive or dead ahead of Endgame

“When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”





Though there’s no mention of the leaked footage, with the onus placed on fans keeping schtum after they’ve seen the movie legitimately, the timing would suggest that Marvel is tacitly acknowledging that some potentially damaging information is now out there.

Additionally, after the opening 20 minutes of the movie was shown during the press tour in Seoul last weekend, detailed descriptions of that have emerged online too.

As a result of all this, fans are being warned to tread carefully online – particularly in comments threads – and adjust settings on social media to mute certain keywords and phrases.

Looks like there have been some #AvengersEndgame spoilers leaked already. You know what that means kids! pic.twitter.com/dE6m7w0uli — Swarley Underhill (@SwarleyU) April 16, 2019





The movie lands in the UK on April 25.



