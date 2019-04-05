'Avengers: Endgame' directors went to absurd lengths to stop Tom Holland sharing spoilers

While Tom Holland has wowed audiences as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is just as famous amongst movie fans for his inability to keep his mouth shut when talking about the blockbusters.

Holland has revealed quite a few spoilers during his press duties for Marvel. So with Avengers: Endgame being shrouded in such secrecy, directors Joe and Anthony Russo decided to take extra precautions to make sure that the 22-year-old actor didn’t share any spoilers for the film.

So much so that the pair recently admitted, via Pinkvilla, that they didn’t even show Holland the script for Avengers: Endgame. “Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it.”

In fact, Joe and Anthony Russo have such little trust in Holland at this point that he doesn’t even know which character or actor he is supposed to be “acting opposite” in his scenes.

“He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

There have been many incidences of Holland ruining Marvel films for fans. Not only did he tell a screening of Infinity War, “Don’t worry, I’m still alive,” before it had even screened, but, quite remarkably, he has already basically confirmed a spoiler for Endgame, too.

The Russo and powers that be over at Marvel were already well aware of Holland’s loose lips, though. Benedict Cumberbatch was even tasked with keeping an eye on Holland during press duties for Infinity War, and anytime he came close to revealing a spoiler the Oscar nominated actor would jump in and stop his younger cohort from saying too much.

There’s still time for Holland to ruin Avengers: Endgame for everyone, though, as the blockbuster is released on April 25.