‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer explained

So, it’s official, Avengers 4 is actually Avengers: Endgame, a title which was supposed to be so much of a spoiler Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers kept it from fans until today.
Of course, Yahoo Movies UK editor Tom Butler called it back in April, but that’s beside the point.
So, just what is it about ‘Endgame’ that’s so spoilerrific, what clues do we get from the trailer about the future of the MCU, and will… Tony… die?
We’ve fired up our Infinity laptops to have a good guess.
Avengers: Endgame title: What does it mean?
Endgame is a pretty popular title in the comics, but it’s more associated with other characters (unless Batman and Spawn show up in Avengers 4, and we wouldn’t put it past Feige’s negotiating skills) than the Avengers themselves, so unlike Winter Soldier and Civil War, we can’t use our graphic novel collection for clues here.
We’ve heard the phrase before of course, in Avengers: Infinity War, when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange announced ‘We’re in the endgame now’ shortly before everything turned dusty.
It’s more likely to be a reference to fact this is the most significant MCU phase-closer since the franchise began 10 years ago and, we’re sorry to say, the spoiler-element probably kicks in – more of your faves are going to die.
Avengers: Endgame Iron Man: Will Tony die?
Are these the darkest opening moments in blockbuster trailer history? Tony Stark, dictating his last words to a broken helmet, in the hope that somehow Pepper Potts finds it floating in space?
“Don’t feel bad about this, part of the journey is the end,” Tony says to Pepper, but he might as well be talking to the entire audience. “When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”
CAN SOMEONE PASS THE TISSUES WE HAVE SOME SPIDER-DUST IN OUR EYES.
But we think this is a bit of a misdirection – if Tony does die, it’ll be as part of the fight against Thanos.
We predict Captain Marvel will rescue our Iron Pal on her way back to earth.
And even when he does die, we guarantee he’ll live on as a JARVIS type voice-over, either in the next Iron Man’s suit, or in Spider-Man’s next upgrade (when he comes back from the dust).
So don’t feel bad about this. Part of modern Hollywood is the ability to continue to appear in franchise films via an audio booth.
Avengers: Endgame Hawkeye: Is he a baddie now?
We know Hawkeye looks like a bit of a villain in Endgame’s first trailer, but don’t worry – he’ll still be on the Avengers’ side. This footage confirms Clint Barton has swapped his bow and arrows for a sword, a new look and a new name (presumably) – Ronin, a secret identity taken on by several characters in the comics.
While it’s not immediately obvious why Hawkeye’s changed up his look in the movie, Captain America’s trailer voice-over probably reveals something – “We lost friends…” cut to the Hawkeye reveal… “We lost family…” Clint takes off his hood and reveals a sad face… “We lost a part of ourselves.”
Does Clint lose the family we first met in Age Of Ultron to Thanos’ snap, which inspires him to go rogue / dark? We’d bet our last arrow on it!
As for who Ronin’s fighting in the trailer, it looks like Thanos might be worshipped as a messiah (that shot of his armour strung up like a crucifix is a bit weird) post-snap, with a bunch of punchable acolytes probably worshipping him / helping him to keep numbers down. That’s who Ronin’s taking down in this trailer, we reckon.
We also predict Hawkeye will make all the difference in the fight against Thanos, once he’s picked up his bow and shooty sticks back up.
Avengers: Endgame Ant Man: What’s Scott Lang up to?
Of course, Clint wasn’t the only Avenger to sit out Infinity War, Ant-Man was also absent, but it looks like he’ll be back in a big way if this trailer is to be believed.
The last time we saw Scott, he was in the Quantum Realm when all his mates vanished in the snap. He shrunk to such a tiny size, he was counted amongst the dusted – we see his headshot flash up when Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is examining the dead (which also includes Shuri, in a blink and you’ll miss it moment).
But now Lang’s back, and all those fan theories that Avengers: Endgame will probably involve the surviving heroes using the Quantum Realm to travel through time (using the ‘time vortexes’ described in Ant-Man And The Wasp) are now looking pretty legit.
Avengers: Endgame: What does it mean for the future of the MCU?
What’s next? Well, in the immediate future we’re getting another Marvel trailer tomorrow, for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is just a little bit awkward considering we just watched a trailer that told us he’s still dead. But maybe Far From Home will be framed as taking place between Homecoming and Infinity War? That timeline’s already so messed up, we’re sure people won’t mind too much.
As for the distant future, we know we’ve got a Black Widow movie on the way, which could feature the newly-blonde incarnation of Infinity War and now Endgame.
We also know we’ve got another Guardians Of The Galaxy, that is if Marvel can replace James Gunn and bring pretty much the entire cast back from the dead in Endgame.
Speaking of coming back from the dead, if the confirmed Black Panther 2 and rumoured Doctor Strange 2 are going to happen, our Avengers pals are going to be pretty busy bringing people like T’Challa and Stephen Strange back throughout Endgame (along with Peter Parker, who’ll be needed for the third Spider-Man movie), or we’ve got a lot of prequels in our future.
Avengers: Endgame will be in UK cinemas on 26 April.
