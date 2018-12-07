‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer explained

So, it’s official, Avengers 4 is actually Avengers: Endgame, a title which was supposed to be so much of a spoiler Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers kept it from fans until today.

Of course, Yahoo Movies UK editor Tom Butler called it back in April, but that’s beside the point.

I called #AvengersEndGame in a chat with @HannaFlint back in April. Still think #AvengersElectricBoogaloo would have been better. pic.twitter.com/PWEr7Yadn8 — Tom Butler (@TomButler) December 7, 2018





So, just what is it about ‘Endgame’ that’s so spoilerrific, what clues do we get from the trailer about the future of the MCU, and will… Tony… die?

We’ve fired up our Infinity laptops to have a good guess.

Avengers: Endgame title: What does it mean?

Endgame is a pretty popular title in the comics, but it’s more associated with other characters (unless Batman and Spawn show up in Avengers 4, and we wouldn’t put it past Feige’s negotiating skills) than the Avengers themselves, so unlike Winter Soldier and Civil War, we can’t use our graphic novel collection for clues here.

We’ve heard the phrase before of course, in Avengers: Infinity War, when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange announced ‘We’re in the endgame now’ shortly before everything turned dusty.

It’s more likely to be a reference to fact this is the most significant MCU phase-closer since the franchise began 10 years ago and, we’re sorry to say, the spoiler-element probably kicks in – more of your faves are going to die.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man: Will Tony die?

Are these the darkest opening moments in blockbuster trailer history? Tony Stark, dictating his last words to a broken helmet, in the hope that somehow Pepper Potts finds it floating in space?

“Don’t feel bad about this, part of the journey is the end,” Tony says to Pepper, but he might as well be talking to the entire audience. “When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

CAN SOMEONE PASS THE TISSUES WE HAVE SOME SPIDER-DUST IN OUR EYES.

But we think this is a bit of a misdirection – if Tony does die, it’ll be as part of the fight against Thanos.

We predict Captain Marvel will rescue our Iron Pal on her way back to earth.

And even when he does die, we guarantee he’ll live on as a JARVIS type voice-over, either in the next Iron Man’s suit, or in Spider-Man’s next upgrade (when he comes back from the dust).

So don’t feel bad about this. Part of modern Hollywood is the ability to continue to appear in franchise films via an audio booth.

Avengers: Endgame Hawkeye: Is he a baddie now?

We know Hawkeye looks like a bit of a villain in Endgame’s first trailer, but don’t worry – he’ll still be on the Avengers’ side. This footage confirms Clint Barton has swapped his bow and arrows for a sword, a new look and a new name (presumably) – Ronin, a secret identity taken on by several characters in the comics.

While it’s not immediately obvious why Hawkeye’s changed up his look in the movie, Captain America’s trailer voice-over probably reveals something – “We lost friends…” cut to the Hawkeye reveal… “We lost family…” Clint takes off his hood and reveals a sad face… “We lost a part of ourselves.”

Does Clint lose the family we first met in Age Of Ultron to Thanos’ snap, which inspires him to go rogue / dark? We’d bet our last arrow on it!

