'Avengers: Endgame' posters confirm Valkyrie's apperance

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Tessa Thompson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Good news for fans of Thessa Thompson. A new series of promotional photos for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame confirm that her character Valkyrie survived Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War, and will be appearing in the blockbuster.





Fans had long speculated whether the beloved Thor: Ragnarok character would appear in the film, released next month. Today’s release of two different types of posters for the film – colour for alive characters, black and white for dead and snapped characters – show Valkyrie in colour, confirming her role in the film.

Other confirmed survivors and appearances include Gwenyth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan. Unfortunately, the posters also revealed that Letitia Wright’s Shuri did not survive the snap. Many fans mourned the news.

You’re telling me I’ve been thinking Shuri survived the snap for almost a year when really she got dusted?? Disrespectful pic.twitter.com/kkYlTTkY4c — caro (@carxlinv) March 26, 2019





The posters mark one of the final teases before the release of Endgame, which many believe will bring an end to an era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and see the departure of several of the franchise’s big names.

In an interview last month, Paltrow said that Endgame will be her last Marvel outing, telling Variety, “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point.”

Thompson will be joined by Avengers veterans Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson in the April release. The film also promises to show the first interaction between the core Marvel cast and the recently added Captain Marvel – portrayed by Brie Larson.

This week Marvel also released the film’s official synopsis, which promises a “grand conclusion” to the preceding 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



