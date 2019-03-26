'Avengers: Endgame' run-time is revealed

With Thanos’s reckoning fast approaching, it appears that we now know how long it will take the non-powdered Avengers to deliver some cosmic justice.

It follows Marvel unveiling a basic tease of a synopsis last week too.

The action will unfold thusly:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to 22 films, ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

So far, so vague, but thanks to AMC Cinemas in the US, the chain is listing the movie with a run-time of… drum roll please.

…Three hours and two minutes long. Or put another way, 182 minutes.

Though not officially confirmed yet by Marvel/Disney, that makes it the longest Marvel movie so far, and a fair chunk more expansive than Infinity War’s two hours, 40 minutes.

But we fear this is as much information as we’re now likely to get ahead of the film’s release.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are keeping an extraordinarily tight ship in terms of leaks, and have said that there are scenes in the trailers that won’t be appearing in the film.

So there’s the potential for all kinds of misdirection, in order to keep the plot of the movie a surprise for fans.

But we’ve not long now.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame arrives in the UK on April 25.



