'Avengers: Endgame' smashes 'Star Wars' pre-sale record as touts offer tickets for $9000 on eBay

Avengers: Endgame has smashed the ticket pre-sale record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the first 24 hours on sale.

In fact, it beat the pre-sales for Star Wars in the US within the first six hours, as websites crashed and screenings sold out.

Erik Davies, the managing editor of US ticketing site Fandango, tweeted that he’d ‘never seen anything like this before’ in the company’s 19-year history.

“I hesitate to call #AvengersEndgame the most anticipated movie of all time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary,” he said.

“I have been doing this for a good while – you all know this – and I have never seen anything like this before.”

Tickets for sold-out shows are now being hawked on eBay for ridiculous sums of cash.

One auction on the site has a pair of tickets at the AMC on 84th Street in New York, middle row seats, for just over $9000 (around £6,800, and it has a bid on it, though it remains to be seen whether the buyer actually pays up).

But tickets do seem to be changing hands for several hundred dollars on the site.

The movie is opening in all territories at the same time (though a day early in the UK) on April 26, meaning that it’s feasible that the movie will be the first movie to break through $1 billion on its opening weekend.



