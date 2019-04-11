'Avengers: Endgame' on target to break all-time UK opening weekend box-office record

Will Endgame live up to the hype? (credit: Disney)

If you’re an MCU fan in the UK, there’s a good chance you’ve already bought your tickets for Avengers: Endgame. With 874k sales to date, 1.3% of the entire UK population have already pre-booked tickets for the film.

That’s according to Applaudience, the movie analytics company, who are predicting Endgame will break the all-time UK box office record during the film’s opening weekend. Over 1500 showtimes for Avengers: Endgame have already completely sold-out.

Applaudience has more even more exciting info. Avengers: Endgame sold more tickets in pre-sales than Captain Marvel did on its opening day on Friday (874k+ tickets already sold). Avengers: Endgame already made more in box-office (£10.75M) than the 2nd biggest Disney release this year (£6.07M).

Brie Larson filmed her scenes as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame before her solo film (credit: Disney) More

If you’ve left it late to get your tickets, the service has a handy mechanic which shows you exactly how close your local cinema is to selling out. Head over to applaudience.com to check that out.

With early responses basically making it seem like Endgame will be the greatest blockbuster of all time, let’s hope these huge audiences won’t be disappointed (we’re sure they won’t be).

We’ve also had a new TV spot, to add to the excitement – check that out below.

“You know your teams, you know your missions.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26.

Get tickets now: https://t.co/i4uYNoZI3j pic.twitter.com/vacmPG4hPD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2019





Here’s the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is in UK cinemas on April 25.



