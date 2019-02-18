Avengers: Endgame: Time-travel, the quantum realm and how Ant Man could save the day

Marvel fans have been desperately discussing the events of Avengers: Infinity War over the last year, hoping to work out how the remaining superheroes will finally defeat Thanos (and bring back their dusted friends) in Avengers: Endgame.

While the film's directors, the Russo brothers, have remained tight-lipped about the upcoming blockbuster, trailers and cast interviews have hinted at how things will play out.

So, what’s going to happen in Avengers: Endgame? Let’s take a deep dive into where the sequel could go. Warning: potential spoilers ahead.

As everyone who has seen Infinity War knows, the film ends with the Avengers being defeated by Thanos, who destroys half the universe’s population. Among those “snapped” by the Mad Titan are Star-Lord, Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Wasp, Nick Fury and Doctor Strange.

However, despite such mass destruction, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks set in stone. Sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy have already been confirmed, while a trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in January, alongside confirmation its story takes place after Endgame.

With those sequels coming soon, we can assume those characters will be un-dusted and that the Avengers will defeat Thanos. But how will they beat Josh Brolin’s all-powerful CGI monster? And how will the Avengers bring back those “dead” characters who still have films to come?

The answer to both those questions, it appears, involves both time travel and the quantum realm.

There have numerous hints that Endgame will feature time-travel, the first being multiple spoiler-filled photos from the film’s set leaking online. These include shots of Captain America in his “old-fashioned” costume, Thor with long hair, and Tony Stark wearing SHIELD gear (despite the group being defunct by the time Endgame is set). Multiple reports have also emerged concerning characters who previously died coming back for the sequel – including Peggy Carter and Crossbones.

All this heavily hints at time-travel. But how exactly will the Avengers go back? That’s where the quantum realm comes into play.

(Marvel/Disney) More

The quantum realm was a major part of Ant-Man and the Wasp, a film released after Infinity War. The film depicts Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang traversing through the quantum realm to find Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, who has been stuck there since 1987. After being rescued, Janet discusses the power of quantum energy with her daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and husband Hank (Michael Douglas). They then decide to send Lang back into the realm. As we see during the film’s post-credits scene, Ant-Man gets stuck in the quantum realm as Hope, Hank and Janet get dusted by Thanos.

The trailer for Endgame has since revealed that Lang escapes the quantum realm and reaches the Avengers facility. However, that scene from the trailer itself hints at time-travel.

“Is this an old message?” asks Captain America, as a video of Lang banging on the facility’s door plays. And while we’re led to believe the message is from the present day, Cap may not actually be wrong – the footage is dated back to 1983. (Look closely at the top left-hand corner of the screen as the message plays and you can see the date; the Avengers facility also looks rundown in Ant-Man's message, yet is pristine in the present day.)

