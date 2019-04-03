Avengers: Endgame 'will be Stan Lee's final cameo'

Stan Lee’s cameo in Avengers: Endgame will be his last in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to director Joe Russo.

It was thought that the Marvel originator had made more besides his slot in the forthcoming final chapter in the Avengers series, but it would appear not.

On the movie’s press tour of India, Russo said: “I believe that [Stan Lee’s] final cameo is in Endgame.

“I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But it was incredible to work with him.”

Kevin Feige, the boss of the MCU, had previously thought that Lee had ‘shot a couple of others’, meaning Endgame and Far From Home, but it seems that Endgame – perhaps fittingly – will be Lee’s swan song.

Stan Lee in Doctor Strange (Credit: Disney/Marvel)

Lee died in November last year, at the age of 95, having made an indelible impression on the world of comic books, creating the Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men and so many more, along with the likes of Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby.

Most recently, Lee appeared in a cameo in Captain Marvel, where Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers bumps into him on a subway train.

Avengers: Endgame is out on April 25 across the UK.



