Avengers: Infinity War beats Star Wars and Fast & Furious with biggest ever opening weekend

Avengers: Infinity War has hulk-smashed its competition, landing the biggest global box office opening of all time.

The movie made a stunning $630 million worldwide, beating both Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and previous record-holder, Fast & Furious 8.

In fact, it beat F&F 8 by almost $100 million, with Vin Diesel and crew making $541 million on its worldwide opening weekend last year.

The figure is even more mind-boggling given that it not yet opened in China, the world’s second biggest movie market, where it opens on May 11.

The 19th Marvel movie also smashed a slew of other records.





It’s the biggest US opening of all time, earning $250 million, to Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $248 million, and the biggest superhero movie opening of all time too, beating previous record holder Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“To have now the biggest movie of domestic history as one of the Marvel cinematic universe films seems like a fitting tribute to the Marvel Studios team which has had just an astounding, unmatched run in the last decade,” said Dave Hollis, the head of distribution for Disney.

It now means that Disney boasts nine of the 10 top weekend openings of all time, six of those being Marvel movies.

And with critics hailing the film a pretty solid triumph, records may continue to fall.

Bringing together more superheroes than in any other Marvel movie so far, it finds the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to combat Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, as he seeks out the Infinity Stones.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

