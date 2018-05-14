Avengers: Infinity War becomes UK's biggest superhero movie of all time

Avengers: Infinity War has become the biggest superhero movie in UK box office history.

Reaching its third week on release, it’s now made £60 million, adding to the current worldwide total of $1.6 billion.

It’s beaten previous record-holder, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, which made £56.3 million back in 2012, as well as Black Panther, which made just over £50 million earlier this year.

The news follows its stunning debut in China, where its opening weekend has just added another $200 million to the Marvel war chest, its second biggest movie opening ever.

To compare other Marvel movies’ performance in China, now the second biggest movie market in the world, Avengers: Age of Ultron made $156 million in 2015, while Captain America: Civil War made $180 million a year later.

Infinity War, which has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, is also heading for Jurassic World’s record of becoming the biggest summer release in movie history.

However, its journey to the $2 billion mark could be about hit a speed bump or two.

Deadpool 2 (Credit: Twentieth Century Fox via AP) More

Hurtling towards its release date is the next likely box office slayer Deadpool 2, and though its 15-rating will limit its audience, it will certainly take the wind out of Infinity War’s sail come May 15.

Also hot on its heals will be Solo: A Star Wars Story, also competing for the same cinema-goers, with its release slated for May 24.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom then arrives on June 6.

Read more

Josh Brolin was ‘scared’ to do Deadpool 2

Rave reactions for Deadpool 2

The Russos on Avengers 4





